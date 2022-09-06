Okutoyi turns attention to US Open Junior doubles

Kenya’s Angella Okutoyi Tuesday shifts her attention to the doubles after exiting the singles event in the second round of the US Open Junior Championship on the hard courts of Flushing Meadows in New York on Monday night.

Okutoyi lost 2-6, 7-6, 1-6 against eighth-seeded Taylah Preston of Australia in a match that kicked off late after rain caused interruption.

Okutoyi will reunited with her Wimbledon partner Rose Marie Nijkamp from the Netherlands. They will meet fifth-seeded Qavia Lopez (USA)/Christine Svendsen (Denmark) at 8.30pm EAT Tuesday.

Okutoyi and Nijkamp became Wimbledon Doubles Junior champions in July this year after defeating Canadians Victoria Mboko/Kayla Cross 3-6, 6-4, 11-9 in the final on the grass courts of All England Lawn Tennis Club.

It was the first time ever a Kenyan had reached a Grand Slam final and also won it.

For her fete, she was flown from the UK to Nairobi on first class by Kenya Airways and has since been awarded membership by Nairobi Club and Karen Country Club as well as clinched the LG/SJAK Sports personality of the month of July.

In her singles match in New York, the J1 Repentigny doubles champion, who is ranked 60th on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) junior rankings, started on a wrong-footing against the Australian who is placed 13th.

She lost the first set, but recovered to win the second set 7-6 after going toe to toe, but lost the grip in the third set 6-1. The first and third sets lasted 34 minutes, while the second 58 minutes.

On her way to the second round, Okutoyi had outwitted Carolina Kuhl from Germany in straight sets of 7-6, 7-5 in one hour and 55 minutes.

Nijkamp was eliminated in the qualifying draw by Sandugash Kenzhibayeva from Kazakhstan 7-6, 6-2.