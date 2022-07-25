Okutoyi lands in Tunisia, eyes more titles

Kenyan tennis star Angella Okutoyi has arrived in Tunisia in readiness for three World Tennis Tour Women 15Ks tournaments in Monastir.

The new Junior Wimbledon Doubles champion landed in Tunisia on Monday at 1am after leaving Nairobi at around 9:30am Sunday via Amsterdam, Netherlands aboard a Kenya Airways flight.

“I'm ready. My target is to give my best in W15 Monastir,” she told Nation Sport before her departure.

Kenya Airways flew Okutoyi on first class from Heathrow Airport after a request by Tennis Kenya to do so when she became the first Kenyan to win a Grand Slam final.

She bagged the Wimbledon title two weeks ago partnering Rose Marie Nijkamp from Netherlands.

Tennis Kenya Secretary-General Wanjiru Mbugua said KQ had sponsored her again for the Tunisia trip. Apart from KQ, Serena Hotels and VasPro have also rewarded her.

Serena Hotels awarded her a one-year membership at the Maisha Health and Spa at Serena Nairobi, while technology solution firm VasPro rewarded her with Sh500,000.

Okutoyi,18, is back to Monastir where she did not have good memories on her last outing.

She retired from her singles qualifying match for the main draw against Tanuchaporn Yongmod from Thailand due to a shoulder injury in Tunisia on December 5, 2021.

However, since that time Okutoyi has gone on to chalk up some historic performances, including in the most prestigious Junior Grand Slams in Australia, France and Wimbledon.