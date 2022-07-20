Tech solutions firm rewards Okutoyi for Wimbledon show

Tech solution firm VasPro on Thursday offered tennis sensation Angella Okutoyi Sh500,000 after she made history by becoming the first Kenyan woman to win a Grand Slam.

Okutoyi and her partner Rose Marie Nijkamp from the Netherlands beat Canadians Kayla Cross and Victoria Mboko 3-6, 6-4, 11-9 in the final of Wimbledon Open doubles Junior Championships at the grass courts of All England Lawn Tennis Club.

When Okutoyi exited the Singles category at the Junior Championships at Wimbledon in the first round, it seemed all was lost.

But, a good luck message from Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) No.1 player Iga Swiatek thereafter turned out to be the inspiration Okutoyi needed to become Kenya’s only Grand Slam winner.

The event, which was held at the Vaspro offices in Nairobi, saw the tech company acknowledge the tennis star's efforts in putting Kenya in the world tennis scene, thus offering her financial assistance that will help shape her tennis career.

"We as a company are proud to associate ourselves with Angela who has proved beyond all means that Kenya can conquer the world in the field of tennis, her character, resilience, endurance and performance is aligned with our core values as a company,” said VasPro business development manager Evans Mwika.

Apart from reaching the Wimbledon finals, the 18-year-old, also, became the first Kenyan to win an Australian Open juniors match proceeding to the third round in a grand slam.

Orphaned at birth, the tennis player had to overcome challenges in order to put her mark on the court.

She was introduced to the game at an orphanage in Limuru where she grew up before later moving in with her grandmother.

Her grandmother had to work four jobs to keep her on the Nairobi club pitch where she perfected her tennis skills.

While the focus is now on Angela, her twin sister Roselida Asumwa is also a rising tennis star who has won several titles in tournaments around the country.