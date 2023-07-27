Okutoyi eases into W15 Monastir quarters

Angella Okutoyi made it two wins in two matches after upsetting top-seed Yasmine Mansouri in straight sets to cruise to the quarter-finals at the International Tennis Federation World Women's Tour W15 Monastir in Tunisia on Thursday.

Nineteen-year-old Okutoyi (1212 in WTA Singles Ranking) saw off the 22-year-old Frenchwoman (514 WTA Singles Ranking) 6-4, 6-0, but after surviving a late charge from Yasmine in the first set.

The Kenyan, winner of the 2022 Wimbledon Junior Doubles, enjoyed a 5-1 games lead in the first set after pulling away at 1-1, but Yasmine cut the gap to 5-4. Okutoyi hung on to bag the set in which both players scored two aces.

After winning at break point to lead 1-0 in the second set, Okutoyi proved unstoppable, denying Yasmine even a game despite the Kenyan double-faulting twice in game three.

Up next for Okutoyi, who stunned German Helena Buchwald 7-5, 6-2 in the first round, is fifth-seeded Anastasia Abbagnato. The Italian came from one set down to beat Nigerian Barakat Quadre 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Also through to the quarter-finals is second-seeded Caroline Romeo from France. She tossed out Romanian qualifier Bianca Barbulescu 7-6, 5-7, 6-2.

Third seed Zeel Desai (India) defeated Sara Milanese (Italy) 6-2, 6-2 as fourth-seeded Verena Meliss (Italy) dismissed Virginia Ferrara (Italy) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 to both punch quarter-final tickets.

American qualifier Isabella Harvison is also through after she knocked out seventh-seeded Martina Spigarelli 3-6, 6-6, 6-3.

Eighth-seeded Alexandra Iordache (Romania) swept aside Beatrice Stagno (Italy).