Okutoyi advances to quarters of Canadian tourney

Wimbledon Doubles Junior champion Angella Okutoyi is through to J1 Repentigny doubles quarter-final.

While partnering Mawina Rowinska from Poland, they defeated Canadians Eliana Kook and Anna-Raphaelle Serghi 6-4, 6-2 on the outdoor hard courts at Larochelle Park in Canada on Monday.

Okutoyi and Rowinska, who are also taking part in singles, got a bye in the first round after being seeded sixth.

In quarter-finals, they will face the winner of the second round match pitting Slovakians Irina Balus and Nikola Daubnerova, who are seeded top, against Yujin Kim (South Korea) and Honoka Umeda (Japan).

Twelfth-seed Okutoyi will meet unseeded Ela Nala Milic in the second round of singles as unseeded Rowinska plays top-seed Daubnerova at the same stage after outwitting Canadian Naomi Xu 6-3, 7-6(2).

Okutoyi got a first round bye in singles. Slovenian Milic booked her date with Okutoyi by beating Canadian Dylan Gelber 6-0, 6-1 on Monday.