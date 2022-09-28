Moet and Chandon launches campaign to celebrate retiring Federer

Champagne brand Moet and Chandon has initiated a global celebration of retiring tennis star Roger Federer.

Dubbed #ToastToRoger, the company has asked the tennis star's friends and followers to post messages of love, appreciation, memories, and wishes towards the Swiss maestro, who has been a brand ambassador since 2012.

"The #ToastToRoger initiative is first and foremost intended to bring together all those who love and wish to pay a heartfelt tribute to Roger Federer. The House is looking forward to seeing speeches, memories, dances and all good vibes dedicated to its beloved ambassador.

The social media videos, photos, and messages will be compiled into a digital wall of fame, curated by Moët & Chandon, accessible via the House’s digital platforms," said a statement from the company.

The Swiss is leaving the stage 19 years after winning his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003.

He retires with a men's record of eight Wimbledon crowns, 103 titles overall and more than $130 million in prize money, all won with a game defined by a rare elegance and precision.