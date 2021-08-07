Kenya jets out to Egypt for Davis Cup tournament

Kevin Cheruiyot trains at Nairobi Club on August 5, 2021 ahead of Davis Cup Africa Group III.


  • At the clay outdoor competition, Kenya will be represented by tennis stars Ismael Changawa, Kevin Cheruiyot, Albert Njogu and Ibrahim Kibet. Derrick Ominde is a reserve player.

Kenya’s Davis Cup team leaves the country early Sunday brimming with confidence ahead of the Africa Group III tournament slated for August 11-14 at the Smash Tennis Academy in Cairo, Egypt.

