Kenya handed tricky pool in Davis Cup tournament

By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya's duo of Ismael Changawa and Ibrahim Kibet lost in three straight sets  to Christopher Rungkat and David Susanto of Indonesia bringing their lost rubbers up to four from the best of five contest in their doubles match played at the same venue.
  • The last time Kenya qualified for Euro/Africa Group 2 was in 1992 where they were eliminated in the semifinals, one match shy of the World Group 1 playoffs. 

Kenya has been drawn to play against Mozambique, Ghana and Rwanda in the Davis Cup Africa Group 3 tourney that starts Tuesday at the Smash Tennis Academy in Cairo, Egypt.

