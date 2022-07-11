Kenyan tennis hotshot Angella Okutoyi Monday made a triumphant return to Nairobi after winning the Wimbledon Open doubles Junior Championships at the grass courts of All England Lawn Tennis Club with her Dutch partner Rose Marie Nijkamp on Saturday.

History-making Okutoyi jets back to heroic welcome

Okutoyi, who has climbed four places to 57th in the latest International Tennis Federation (ITF) junior rankings released on July 11, was welcomed by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport where Utamaduni Ngomas were at hand to entertain visitors.

Angela Okutoyi (centre) arrives at the JKIA to a heroic welcome from London on July 11, 2022 where she won the Wimbledon Open doubles Junior Championships at the grass courts of All England Lawn Tennis Club with her Dutch partner Rose Marie Nijkamp. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo| Nation Media Group

Amina met Okutoyi and her twin sister Roselida Asumwa as well as their grandmother Mary Ndonga and a few Tennis Kenya officials at the VIP A lounge before they came out to address the press. Ndonga brought them up after their mother passed away when delivering them.

Back in London, Okutoyi gave gratitude to Nijkamp, the International Tennis Federation (ITF), Grand Slam Player Development Programme (GSPDP) and her coaches as well as Tennis Kenya, Kenyan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Manoah Esipisu, Tennis Kenya Secretary-General Wanjiru Mbugua, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K), family and everyone back home.

Angela Okutoyi addresses the media at the JKIA upon arrival from London on July 11, 2022 where she won the Wimbledon Open doubles Junior Championships at the grass courts of All England Lawn Tennis Club with her Dutch partner Rose Marie Nijkamp. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Esipisu was at the Heathrow International Airport to see off the 18-year-old who traveled on first class after Kenya Airways upgraded her from economy class.

Okutoyi told Nation Sport that she would be delighted to partner with Nijkamp in future.

At the conclusion of the Girls’ Doubles, Okutoyi also revealed how the two came together. The 2018 Kenya Open champion said she was happy Nijkamp chose her.

“She texted me on Instagram that she had no partner. Since I also had no partner, I said ‘why not. Let’s play. And, the next day she told me she had a surprise for me which was being included in the main draw.

Angela Okutoyi arrives to a heroic welcome at the JKIA ufrom London on July 11, 2022 where she won the Wimbledon Open doubles Junior Championships at the grass courts of All England Lawn Tennis Club with her Dutch partner Rose Marie Nijkamp. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

To be honest, I’m really proud to get this title with her. It will really mean a lot to Kenyans and Africans out there. I mean I’m able to put some belief in the young kids that yes, we can do this,” she said.

Okutoyi began the year with a historic third round finish at the Australian Open Junior Championships in January.

She defeated Italian qualifier Federica Urgesi in Melbourne in the first round to become the first Kenyan girl to record a Junior Grand Slam match-win.

She was already the first Kenyan girl since 1978 to even compete at a Grand Slam.

After going past Urgesi, Okutoyi tossed out Zara Larke of Australia in round two and equaled the previous best result of a Kenyan junior at a Grand Slam. She was stopped by Lola Radivojevic from Serbia in the third round.

Her next stop in the prestigious grand slams was at the Roland Garros Junior Championships held on May 29 to June 4 in France where she shocked Belgian Amelie Van Impe in straight sets in the first round.

She, however, hit a dead-end in the second round when she came up against ITF Junior number one Petra Marcinko from Croatia.

Tennis coach Veronica Osogo (right) performs a jig with Utamaduni Ngoma dancers at the JKIA on July 11, 2022 as they await the arrival of Wimbledon Open Doubles Junior Champion Angela Okutoyi from London. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

The former Africa Under-18 winner's first ever tournament on grass was J1 Nottingham held from June 20-25.

She got a first round bye, beat Briton Given Roach 7-5, 6-4 in the second round before losing against Aysegul Mert 7-5, 7-6 in the third round.

Okutoyi was down with a stomachache for three days heading to Wimbledon tournament but recovered in time.

She made her debut at Wimbledon on a wrong-footing by losing against Canadian Mia Kupres in the first round.