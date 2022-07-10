Iconic Okutoyi shifts focus to US Open after Wimbledon exploits

Tennis sensation Angela Okutoyi now turns her focus to the US Open Junior Tennis Championships after her history-making exploits at Wimbledon Open junior women’s doubles on Saturday.

The US Open Junior Tennis Championships are scheduled from August 29 to September 11 this year at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre.

Okutoyi and her partner Rose Marie Nijkamp from the Netherlands beat Canadians Kayla Cross and Victoria Mboko 3-6, 6-4, 11-9 in the final of Wimbledon Open doubles Junior Championships at All England Lawn Tennis Club.

That saw Okutoyi, who had exited in the first round in the singles, make history as the first African-junior or senior, man or woman- to win a Grand Slam event.

Nevertheless, Ons Jabeur from Tunisia also made history as the first African woman and first Arab player, male or female, to reach the final of a Grand Slam event at Wimbledon.

Jabeur set both personal and historical milestones when she defeated veteran Tatjana Maria in three sets, (6-3, 2-6, 6-1) at the Wimbledon semi-finals on Friday.

However, Jabeur's fairytale ended in the final when she lost to Elena Rybakina from Russia 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the final on Saturday.

Okutoyi said that her victory, which she dedicated to Kenyan people, meant the world to her adding that it should send a message that Kenya and Africa can produce world beaters not only in athletics but tennis too.

Kenya's Angella Okutoyi serves the ball during their Wimbledon Open doubles Junior Championships semi-final match at the grass courts of All England Lawn Tennis Club on July 8, 2022. Photo credit: Pool

"This victory is to my country and everybody who has contributed to my success,” said Okutoyi in a telephone interview on Saturday.

“I think I have shown Africa that it's possible to realise your dream matter the background or where someone comes from," added the elated Okutoyi.

Okutoyi believed that she was going to perform well going into Wimbledon.

"I always had a dream and belief that anything could happen,” said Okutoyi, who gave God the glory.

“I will take in the victory, celebrate, then turn my focus to the US Open, God willing,“ said Okutoyi.

Apart from Okutoyi, other Kenyans who have competed at Wimbledon are Christian Vitulli and Paul Wekesa. Vitulli reached Boys Doubles quarter-finals in 2006, while Wekesa was eliminated in Men’s Singles first round in 1996.