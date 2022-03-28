Defending champion Okutoyi gets bye in African Junior event

Defending champion Angella Okutoyi will face either Leena Metwally from Egypt or Moroccan Manal Ennaciri in the second round after earning a first round bye at the Africa Closed Junior Championships (JB2 Sousse) serving off in Tunisia Monday.

The 18-year-old is ranked 59th on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) junior rankings, while Egyptian Metwally and Moroccan Ennaciri occupy positions 458 and 236 respectively.

“It will not be easy at all for me from the word go,” noted Okutoyi, who is one of the three players representing Kenya in the five-day competition.

Compatriot Cynthia Wanjala (978) begins her campaign against South African Leigh Van Zyl (188), who is seeded seventh as Alicia Owegi (765) meets Tunisian Hiba Heni (273) in the first round.

Wanjala will play the winner of the tie between Ekua Youri from Botswana (348) and Tunisian Ons Boubaker (1,034) in the second round if she upsets Van Zyl.

Owegi on the other hand will play fifth seed Heike Janse Van Vuuren from South Africa (160) or Chelsea Chakanyuka from Botswana (764) in the next round if she defeats Heni.