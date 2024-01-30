Why esports should be part of President Ruto's digital jobs initiative

President William Ruto's recent emphasis on promoting digital jobs as a solution to unemployment in Kenya marks a significant step forward in harnessing the potential of technology.

However, amidst this drive, there's a compelling case for including esports within the scope of this initiative.

The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs report 2020 highlights the need for reskilling in the face of technological advancements as current and emerging jobs see an increasing division of labor between humans, machines and algorithms.

Esports, a rapidly growing industry globally, presents a promising employment avenue for Kenyan youth to explore.

Kenya has seen notable success stories in esports, with players like Queen Arrow, Peter Mumu, Eric "Demon" Ngige and Shirley "Tinto" Ndirangu among others, earning substantial incomes by excelling in their craft.

Moreover, the rise of esports content creators and the popularity of streaming platforms have opened up additional income streams for the Kenyan youth.

Internationally, esports is gaining recognition from major sporting federations, including FIFA and the Olympics, and we now also have our international body, the Global Esports Federation.

The economic impact of esports cannot be understated, with the global market valued at over $1.7billion and is expected to grow to $12 billion by 2030. Esports offers jobs beyond the competitors as you have the game developers, the coaches, the casters, analysts and much more.

Despite its potential, Kenya's local esports industry remains relatively untapped but holds significant promise.

Other countries, such as Saudi Arabia and France, have already made substantial investments in esports, aiming to create thousands of jobs in the coming years.

Kenya stands to benefit from partnerships and support from such nations, as evidenced by the assistance provided to Kenyan esports stars from the respective embassies in their quest for international glory.

By integrating esports into President Ruto's digital jobs agenda, Kenya can capitalize on its position as Africa’s leader in digital advancements. This inclusion would not only provide employment opportunities but also bolster confidence in the sector among both government and corporate entities.

Looking ahead, our vision includes establishing dedicated esports training hubs across the country, and also hosting of international esports competitions.

Such initiatives would not only contribute to job creation but also position Kenya as a key player in the global esports landscape.