What to expect at 5th Kip Keino Classic

So here we are; another edition of the Kip Keino Classic World Continental Tour Gold.

Months have turned into days and finally, into hours. Nyayo Stadium is the place to be as hundreds of top level athletes fight for honours in different competitions.

There will be three categories of competition: Core, Discretionary and National.

Whatever the category may be, competition is certain to be cut-throat.

The list of participants reads like the who-is-who in the world athletics and should be just the appetiser that every fan needs before the main course.

Olympics 200m silver medallist Kenneth Bednarek, as well as his female equal, Christine Mboma, world 200m silver medallist Letsile Tebogo of Botswana are people many of us only see on TV or read about in the press.

To see them in action -- and in the flesh -- is the stuff of dreams, a dream come true.

Add to the mix our very own, Africa's fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala, world 800m champion Mary “Kisii Express” Moraa and Julius “Mr YouTube” Yego, and what you expect is a lifetime of memories as these superstars do their stuff at the “Home of Athletics” (Nyayo Stadium).

The organisers have burned the midnight oil to ensure all is well and set for an unforgettable day.

Security measures have been instituted to ensure the safety of all as well as their comfort.

Food and drinks will also be in plenty courtesy of hospitality service providers in and around the stadium.

What is left is for the fans to do their part and make their way to Nyayo Stadium where gates open as early as 8am.

There's really no excuse to be anywhere other than the Nyayo Stadium.

Come let us enjoy a day of athletics, full of end-to-end action.