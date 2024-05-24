What Kenyan esports stands to gain from new partnership

Earlier this week, we announced the signing of an MOU between the Esports Kenya Federation and the Italian Esports Association marking a significant milestone in the growth of esports in Kenya.

This partnership shall focus on five critical pillars: growing women's esports, organising joint competitions and training clinics, promoting player welfare, legal and regulatory support, and cultural exchange. Each of these areas holds immense potential for uplifting esports in Kenya.

Firstly, on growing women's esports, we couldn't find a better partner to learn from as according to statista, 50 per cent of video gamers in Italy are women.

The gender disparity back home needs a lot of improvement and we hope that this partnership shall add value to our recently launched women in esports chapter.

By prioritizing the development of women's esports, we will create more opportunities for female gamers, promoting inclusivity in esports.

Secondly, the collaboration in organizing joint competitions and training clinics will elevate the standards of our players, coaches and referees.

Through the exchange of skills and knowledge, our players and coaches shall learn from Italian industry experts.

By equipping our trainers in particular, they shall be able to develop more talents, ensuring that we remain competitive on the global stage.

Player welfare is another crucial aspect. The demands of esports can often lead to burnout and mental health issues among players.

Together, we are working to promote a holistic approach to player development that ensures our players have access to the necessary support systems that can help maintain their mental and physical health, ultimately leading to more sustainable careers.

In the regulatory support aspect, this collaboration aims to create a framework that protects the rights of players and organizations, ensuring fair play and ethical standards. Such regulatory measures are essential for the long-term credibility and integrity of esports.

Finally, promoting cultural exchange through esports fits well with the younger generation who form our majority.

Esports holds the special ability to connect our two nations and offer our youth the platform to share our rich and diverse culture.

As we get down to work, we invite all potential partners in both social and commercial institutions to come on board and support this initiative.