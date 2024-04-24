Consider African talent in Esports World Cup

In October 2023, the announcement of the inaugural Esports World Cup by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince HRH Mohammed bin Salman sparked widespread excitement and optimism within the global esports community. The updates that have followed, from the historic prize pool, to the inclusion of popular esports titles, heighten the anticipation for this landmark event.

However, amidst the buzz, it's important to acknowledge the challenges faced by gamers from developing nations, particularly in Africa, due to the current qualification format. It is technically almost impossible to qualify if you reside in our continent.

Understandably, issues such as infrastructure limitations, including inadequate servers, lack of active African circuits by the publishers of selected titles and other support systems, pose significant hurdles for the organisers' aim of ensuring fair and accessible participation.

However, all is not lost. An Esports World Cup, or any other World Cup for that matter goes beyond the player’s participation. A World Cup should be a platform to promote the holistic growth of the said discipline. Therefore, there's room for progress and inclusivity within the framework of the Esports World Cup.

To this end, it would be good to see the integration of African expertise into key roles within the tournament's organisation. By including Africans as tournament organisers, referees, casters, and production staff, we can showcase their talents on a global stage and create new avenues for professional growth and recognition.

For instance, giving Africans an opportunity to be part of the talent on screen may lead to other global events scouting and hiring the same talent and thus offering extra income pathways for them. The ripple effect of this is that more Africans will be encouraged to take up casting which will be beneficial for the growth of esports in the long run.

Similarly, involvement in tournament administration can equip individuals with invaluable skills that can be transferred back to their communities, and applied in local tournaments, nurturing the growth of esports in the continent.