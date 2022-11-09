Well done NOC-K, time for govt to support Malkia Strikers

National Olympic Committee of Kenya’s latest support for Malkia Strikers arrived Monday in form of Sh5.4 million boost for their Paris 2024 Olympic Games preparations.

The two-year $45, 000 Olympic Solidarity grant runs till qualification for the Paris Olympics in 2024 with further support expected from NOC-K in case the girls qualify for the Games.

Speaking during the launch, Malkia Strikers head coach Paul Bitok thanked NOC-K for their continued support and lauded them for their intervention during this year’s World Championships in Netherlands where the girls nearly went on strike due to unpaid allowances.

Indeed, NOC-K has played an integral role in Malkia Strikers’ recent string of impressive performances at the global stage but the government needs to step up their support for this team to move to the next level.

It was heartbreaking that government abandoned the team during their preparations for the World Championships, FIVB’s flagship event, despite the International Volleyball Federation having committed to host the team in São Paulo, Brazil for a three-month High Performance training camp.

Sponsors Mozzart Bet then facilitated a week-long training camp in Serbia that featured two international friendly matches in what was the best preparations the team has had for a global competition.

And the results were there to see as Malkia Strikers finished 19th out of 24 teams. They would have probably performed better had government played its role of paying allowances and facilitating travel logistics.

FIVB, through the Volleyball Empowerment Programme, have committed to continue supporting Kenya for the Paris Olympics preparations and NOC-K’s gesture is a positive sign ahead of a busy 2023 when the team is expected to feature in the African Games, Africa Nations Cup and World Cup.

New Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has vowed to take care of welfare of athletes during his second stint at the ministry and there is no better team deserving of government support than Malkia Strikers.

Not least because they have consistently put Kenya on the global map and as they seek a fourth appearance at the Olympics, Namwamba needs to invest adequately in this team.

With all stakeholders (government, NOC-K and sponsors) pulling in the same direction, KVF can finally have Malkia Strikers players and coaches on contracts and pay them monthly salaries whenever they are on national team duty.

Such consistent remuneration will reduce the over-reliance on allowances and give the team a fully professional outlook just like other leading national teams in the world.

NOC-K has already led by example, sponsor’s Mozzart Bet are keen on renewing the initial one-year deal and it’s up to Namwamba to ensure government walks the talk when the journey to Paris 2024 begins in earnest next year.

*****

I would like to pass my congratulations to Serbian volleyball legend Vladimir Grbic for being awarded a PhD in Human Locomotion by the University of Belgrade on Tuesday.

Grbic, a three-time Olympian, is the President of FIVB Volleyball Empowerment Commission and has played a key role in FIVB’s support to Malkia Strikers since 2021.

Serbian volleyball legend Vladimir Grbic speaks during an interview with Nation Sport at Kovilovo Sports Centre in Belgrade, Serbia on September 17, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Inducted into the FIVB Hall of Fame in 2011, Grbic has taken eight years to complete his PhD having started in 2014.

The 2000 Sydney Olympics gold medalist with Yugoslavia is a shining example to volleyballers all over the world that they can indeed excel both in volleyball and academics.