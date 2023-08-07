Uncertainty over FKF elections worrying for stakeholders

football Kenya Federation (FKF) elections scheduled for February next year are fast approaching. As this crucial exercise draws closer, the recurring problem of uncertainty before Kenyan football elections has again emerged.

Less than seven months to the elections, there is no sign of the electoral process kicking off.

With FKF President Nick Mwendwa set to complete his two terms as mandated by the Sports Act, there is growing concern from stakeholders that there is a plot to derail the upcoming elections.

Potential candidates, such as US-based former Kenyan international Sammy "Kempes" Owino, Murang’a Seal chairperson Robert Macharia, former footballers Harold Ndege, McDonald Mariga and Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ocholla are reportedly eyeing the top seat. Grassroots football administrator and CEO of Extreme Sports, Hussein Mohammed is also said to be a potential candidate for the presidency.

As the election nears, it is unclear who shall spearhead the electoral process, considering that there are two unchallenged court orders that declared the disbandment of FKF NEC by former Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, procedural.

Past local football elections have been marred by controversy and allegations of misconduct. Each electoral cycle seems to diminish hope for a transparent and fair process.

An ambiguous FKF constitution amended at the mercy of those in power has made it impossible to have a smooth transition every electoral cycle.

The credibility of the electoral outcomes have continually been questioned. There is need for overhaul of the electoral process.

The Sports Act 2013 was designed to remedy these glaring acts of impunity by federations but the Sports Registrar has failed to enforce the law. This has led to countless litigation proceedings from disgruntled stakeholders over the years.

Corruption appears to be deeply ingrained in these elections, with unexplained funds seemingly materialising out of thin air and candidates resorting to offering "perks" in exchange for votes.

The consequences of flawed elections are far reaching. It yields incompetent and self-serving officials who hamper growth of football , depriving it of investment.

The negative perception generated by claims of corruption and manipulation in football elections tarnishes the sport's image, making it difficult to attract sponsors, investors and international recognition. Consequently, players are denied an opportunity to showcase their talent on the global stage, hampering their development.

To break free from the shackles of flawed elections, we must ammend the FKF Constitution, Sports Act 2013, and 2016 Sports Regulations 2016.