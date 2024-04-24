Thank you for making Kip Keino Classic a success

The fifth edition of the Kip Keino Classic will live in memory as one of the biggest sports events this year.

Its success is not down to magic or coincidence but through concerted and synergetic efforts from all stakeholders involved.

A big thanks to the government for their financial and logistical support, ensuring a world-class event.

The Ministry of Sports, under the guidance of Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, walked with the organisers throughout the preparations, culminating in a meet that was one of the most-watched sports events of the weekend.

Our gratitude also goes to Absa Bank for once again coming on board to sponsor this competition – this time, to the tune of Sh40 million.

Their partnership has not only impacted athletes who compete in this event but also countless others who watch from a distance and are inspired to pursue their dreams in the hope of one day participating in this World Continental Tour Gold event.

Indebted to media

We are also indebted to the media, both local and foreign, for consistently telling the Kip Keino Classic story. The human touch to their narratives about this competition has warmed hearts and enlightened millions on the numerous impacts of the Kip Keino Classic on society.

Also pivotal to the success are the hundreds of volunteers who gave up their time to selflessly serve the nation in staging one of the biggest events.

Likewise, we also thank our security forces, including the National Police Service (NPS) and National Youth Service (NYS), for ensuring the safety and comfort of everyone.

Of course, the Kip Keino Classic wouldn’t have been a success without the fans who filled the stadium to the brim and brought unprecedented energy. Gratitude to each one of you for collectively producing an electrifying atmosphere and showing exactly why Kenya is the ultimate sporting destination.

Till we meet again next year for the sixth edition, adios to all of you, and let’s keep the same spirit.