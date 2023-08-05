Talent identification will pay off for Kenya in Youth Games

On Sunday, 38 young athletes drawn from the school ecosystem will start their quest for pride and glory. They will fly the Kenyan flag in the dual island Carribean nation of Trinidad and Tobago at the seventh edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games.

This is a culmination of the youth talent identification and development by the National Olympic Committee of Kenya in collaboration with affiliate Federations.

Development from youth to elite stage is in three phases; talent identification, talent nurturing and exposure to competition.

This progression if followed through will ensure continuous churning of talent and eventual representation at the highest level of sport competition that is at the Olympic Games.

While schools and national federations are at the forefront of grassroot development, the elite youth camps serve as a breeding ground for these young athletes where they receive comprehensive training and mentorship.

It is ideal to create a conducive environment for the youth to harness their talents, develop crucial life skills, and instill values like discipline, teamwork, and perseverance. By providing access to top-tier coaching, state-of-the-art facilities, and exposure to experienced athletes, elite camps contribute to a well-rounded development that could go well beyond their teenage years.

Competition is a crucible that forges elite athletes. Events like the Commonwealth Youth Games provide a platform for young talents to test their skills against the best from around the world, exposing them to different playing styles, strategies, and challenges.

The experience gained is invaluable, as it teaches athletes to handle pressure, adapt to various conditions, and continuously improve their performance.

The Commonwealth Youth Games will introduce youth athletes from 71 Nations and Territories to not only each other’s diversity but also to Trinidad and Tobago’s spectacular, carnival-style celebrations and history of the Caribbean Nation communicated through performing arts and cultural experiences.

As for the teenagers representing us, it becomes a source of national identity and pride, driving these young athletes to strive for greatness not just for themselves, but for their nation, their school and their families.

In addition to the interaction, socialisation with their peers and learning beyond sport that is key for development of our curious youth.

As we look beyond Paris 2024 Olympics, NOC-K’s commitment to youth development underscores the significance of investing in the country's future sporting landscape.

These initiatives will not only produce elite athletes to excel on the international stage but will also contribute to their personal holistic development which is a success in itself.

Let’s sit back and enjoy the next seven days of the highest level of competition with the Commonwealth family. We shall proudly cheer and support our Youth as they make entry into top international arena.

Mutuku is the Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya. [email protected]