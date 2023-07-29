Living the Olympic spirit one year to Paris 2024 Games

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the global Olympic family this week to rejoice in the magnificent occasion of 365 days until the 33rd Olympics in the City of Lights, Paris.

In less than 365 days, the world’s most prestigious sporting event will echo our Kenyan warriors’ footsteps, whose passion, perseverance, and raw talent have carved a path of triumph on the international stage.

They have repeatedly shown us that greatness knows no barriers when fueled by a lion’s heart and a Maasai warrior’s soul.

Our athletes, the torchbearers of hope and inspiration, have dedicated their lives to honing their skills, sacrificing their sweat, and overcoming every obstacle in pursuit of Olympic glory.

Their stories are etched into the very fabric of our nation and it continues to be a journey sometimes with challenges. Today, we wholeheartedly embrace the clarion call of the IOC President, to become stronger, run faster, and reach higher in all our endeavors in life but most importantly to build a better world together through sports.

We know as we mark one year to go, several athletes and teams are out of the country participating in qualifying competitions.

The national women’s volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, is in France for the FIVB Challenger Cup, The U-23 3x3 teams are in Algeria for the Nations League Basketball, while the bronze medalist at the 2022 Tae Kwon Do International Championships Sharon Wakoli is in Senegal for a ranking competition. Wimbledon Tennis Grand Slam Junior Champion, Angella Okutoyi is playing on Sunday in the finals of a World Tour, Senior Championship in Tunisia.

I had the honour of speaking with our incredible athletes on their #Olympicdreams, which amazed and motivated me.

He’s Okutoyi’s inspiration: “Each morning, I awaken with a vivid dream in my heart—to become the first Kenyan to qualify for the Olympics. I find myself engrossed in promotional videos and envisioning the tennis matches played at the prestigious Roland Garros. My ultimate goal is to inspire young girls across Kenya, showing them that anything is possible at the pinnacle of sports, the Olympics.”

Two times Olympic marathon champion, Eliud Kipchoge aims to make history to be the first man to win the Olympic marathon three times in a row, says: “The only way to live longer is to enjoy sports and I continue to inspire my fellow athletes in this journey.”

In the midst of the 2023 World Championship, Alexandra Ndolo, a shining star ranked sixth in the world and adorned with a prestigious world championship silver medal, readies herself to proudly represent #TeamKenya for the very first time. She shared a single, resounding word as the countdown to the Paris Olympics continues: “Unstoppable.”

“I couldn’t hold my tears in Cairo last month at the Africa Championships when the Anthem played, I can’t imagine what will happen when I hear it in the Olympics,” she reflects.

The extraordinary feats of Faith Kipyegon, have left us in awe. As a double Olympic champion, she exemplifies Fearless Faith, living by her motto. As she explained to me, motherhood’s unwavering mental strength bestowed upon her has propelled her to surmount every obstacle in her path. Hundreds of other athletes are in intensive training at various locations. We appreciate the hard work put in and continue to support them in their journey to the Olympics.

Let us rally around our athletes, the living embodiment of our nation’s pride, and propel them with our unwavering support, encouragement, and love.