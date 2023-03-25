Responsible use of the environment a goal we can’t miss

The inaugural Kenya Beach Games were held in Malindi, Kilifi County. Unknown to many people who participated, and thousands more who followed the games in the media, the venue of the event was just a few kilometers from where Sabaki River which flows into the Indian Ocean.

At the source the river is known as River Athi, kilometres down it changes to Sagana, and finally, as it flows into the Indian Ocean it is known as Sabaki River. It covers a distance of 390 kilometres.

Ngong Forest, on the scenic Ngong Hills has suffered the worst of man’s negative impact on the environment. The tree cover has been reduced drastically to allow for human habitation and infrastructure development. The story is the same at the mouth of the river. Forest cover has been reduced once again by man’s activities, especially charcoal burning.

Ngong Hills is host to hundreds of athletes who train there daily. It offers a conducive environment for the middle to long distance races training. As witnessed over the last weekend the beaches are home to numerous beach sports and activities.

The inter-relationship of the source and the mouth of the river and the engagement of sports within it is a clear demonstration that on matters environment our destiny is the same.

NOC-K formed a commission

The International Olympic Committee Agenda 2020 and 2020 plus 5 has focused on the Sustainable Development Goals as developed by the United Nations and committed to use sports as a driver to achieve them.

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) in 2018 formed a commission to help in ensuring that Kenya as a sporting nation joins forces with the rest of the world in campaigning for responsible use and management of natural resources.

Last year, NOC-K in it’s General Assembly adopted the United Nations Sports for Climate Action.

The UN Sports for Climate Action Framework is an initiative aimed at addressing the impact of climate change through sports. It is designed to encourage sports organisations to take concrete action to mitigate the impact of climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, promoting sustainable practices and educating fans and stakeholders about the importance of sustainability.

We are taking the lead in order for our sportspeople to engage in a variety of positive practices such as reducing carbon footprints, using renewable energy, promoting public transport, reducing waste and ensuring that we use every opportunity to raise awareness about climate change. The rains are here and present a great opportunity for everyone to plant trees.

Sportspeople can push for a clean environment and through their influence in society help get everyone on board to ensure environmental sustainability is inculcated in our daily lives.