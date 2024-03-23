OKAKA: FKF has trained over 7000 coaches in eight years

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) under the leadership of president Nick Mwendwa has prioritised empowering coaches mainly through the Confederation of African (CAF) coaching coaches.

Vocal critic

Some of the coaches who've benefitted from these courses, which are held consistently, are former footballer Bonface Ambani, whom, incidentally, remains a vocal critic of the current administration through his social media posts.

Ambani obtained a Caf “C” certificate after undergoing a federation-led course and has used the documentation to serve as a technical director.

He has links to several teams including FKF Premier League side Nzoia Sugar FC, as well as Mara Sugar in the National Super League (NSL) and National Division One side Bucks Nakuru FC.

Within his right

While Ambani is within his right to critic FKF, it's essential to recognise the positive impact of the administration's training programs for coaches.

In the past eight years, over 7,000 coaches have been trained by FKF, leading to a widespread presence of qualified trainers across Kenya, from grassroots teams to professional clubs and even schools.

Mwendwa's vision upon assuming office was to equip former footballers, mostly referred to as legends, with various skills to continue supporting the development of football and living off the game.

Fred Ambani, another ex-footballer and elder sibling to Bonface is a beneficiary.

AFC Leopards assistant coach

He obtained a Caf “B” licence and is currently pursuing a Caf “A” licence. He's previously coached Wazito in the top-flight and is currently assistant coach at AFC Leopards.

Several other former players, including Anthony ‘Modo’ Kimani, Jerim Onyango, Tom Juma, Musa Otieno, and Stephen Ochola, have also progressed through the coaching ranks with CAF certifications, and are contributing positively to Kenyan football management.

PET sessions

The administration's commitment extends beyond coaching, with efforts to empower referees through regular Physical Endurance Tests (PET) sessions and opening up the local league to global exposure through partnerships with Tanzanian-based Pay-TV channel AZAM TV and KBC.

Women's football has also gained prominence, leading to more players, both men and women, securing opportunities abroad.

Despite these successes, challenges such as the need for improved infrastructure persist.

The government's commitment to developing stadiums will further enhance the standards of local leagues.