Not all players are to blame for Mozzart Bet Cup defeat

I don’t agree with a section of fans who are heaping blame on the entire AFC Leopards squad after the team lost to Kakamega Homeboyz in the Mozzart Bet Cup semi-finals.

The truth is, foolish individual mistakes in the defence caused the 2-1 loss during the game played at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday. The goalkeeper, too, failed to coordinate the defenders on many occasions. Generally, the defence was full of blunders!

But we will live to fight another day! We must congratulate Homeboyz for the win and wish them well in their next fixture against Tusker on June 1 as they fight to represent Kenya in continental football for the first time.

To Ingwe fans and members, the weekend should not deflate our spirit and will to support and turn around the club.

Sign players

We must understand that while serving Fifa bans, AFC Leopards had financial gaps, but after clearing with the world football governing body, we are now free to sign players from next month and strengthen the squad.

It’s upon the club management to get the right players and put good structures for Leopards to return to where they belong.

Leopards would have won the league this season if the players we had recruited were cleared by Football Kenya Federation to play.

The weekend loss has disappointed many Ingwe diehards because Leopards last represented Kenya in 2017 when they featured in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Fans will agree that along the way, the team lost or drew some very winnable matches primarily due to lack of depth, because the team has only 17 players, while our opponents have at least 30.

Truth be told, the young players have not disappointed after they were hurriedly promoted from the junior team in 2021 after we lost close to 20 regular players ahead of season kick-off.