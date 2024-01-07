NOC-K going a step further to give athletes best possible Paris preparations

The year 2024 holds great significance for NOC-K, as it is the year of the Olympics.

We are only 201 days away from this major event, making it an appropriate time to focus on Team Kenya's preparation for the Paris Games.

Despite the time constraint, NOC-K's guiding principle remains to put athletes at the centre and to put them at the front. The leading question in all operations is: “What does the athlete want?” , “What is best for the athlete?”, “How would the athlete want it?”.

We will aim to provide everything the athletes desire and need to perform to their best level.

Paris will host the Olympics in July 2024. More than 10,000 athletes and over 20,000 support personnel will be travelling to the city for the Games.

Additionally, thousands of fans will travel to Paris to attend the event.

These numbers give us an idea of the scale of this major sporting event and the travel involved.

The primary goal of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya is to join the other 205 National Olympic Committees in bringing the world together. It is to create a blend of cultures in one magnificent tapestry of celebration of excellence.

For a long time Olympics and other sports competitions have been approached from an event perspective.

The priority was to make last-minute flight bookings, arrange accommodation in a hurry, and provide whatever equipment and uniforms available.

The current NOC-K Executive has put in a lot of effort to transform and guide the country in comprehending that preparing for sports events is a gradual process.

Several deadlines have already elapsed, and the preparation process began promptly after the last Olympics in Tokyo concluded.

Medals are won at preparation.

There may be well-documented papers on the athlete-centred approach to managing them. However, we are taking one more step by surveying to establish the current needs of the athletes.

Best environment

This will help us provide them with the best environment for optimal performance. We will maintain continuous communication to ensure that athletes' voices are not only heard but also acted upon.

One of the ways we shall continue this is by having athletes representatives in all organs of the Olympics preparation and participation.

This is from the Steering Committee, the highest decision-making organ for the Olympics, to the individual sport team management.

Qualification and participation in the Olympics is a lifelong dream for every athlete in the world.

We have the privilege and honour to support these dreams.

When they actualize this dream by qualifying to fly our flag at the biggest sports spectacle in the world, we can only give them the best support.