New board promises bright future for Bandari

In a significant development, a fresh board has been formed at Bandari Football Club following the appointment of a new Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director.

The change in leadership has led to the restructuring of various organsations under KPA, including Bandari FC which now has a new board of trustees.

Despite the change, let us acknowledge the great work done by the outgoing board which has been hailed as one of the best in the club’s history. It played a pivotal role in propelling the team to new heights and establishing it as one of the top football clubs in Kenya. The previous board’s exit has left a bittersweet feeling among fans, the technical staff, and players.

Nonetheless, the arrival of the new board offers hope for a brighter future for Bandari. Although change often brings uncertainty, there is always hope for fresh perspective and renewed optimism. Bandari’s supporters are eagerly looking forward to what the new team has in store.

High expectations

Abdullahi Samatar, who will head the board, is a household name in the Bandari FC community. His vast experience and understanding of the game makes him an ideal choice for this position. Twaha Mbarak, a football enthusiast, has been appointed as the vice chairman, and Hajj Masemo replaces the long-serving Edward Oduor as the chief executive officer.

Cleopatra Taabu, a board member, is an expert in marketing and advertising. She is expected to play a vital role in enhancing the Bandari brand and its visibility. Salim Ali has been appointed as the organising secretary and is tasked with ensuring the seamless coordination of the club's operations.

Other board members are Gabriel Mgendi, Raymond Ogola, Ricky Solomon, Vincent Kosgei, Mohamed "Madiginho" Ahmed, Wycliffe Anyango, Gunda Kaneno, Rajab Babu, Nurein Shekue and John Maritim.

As the new board takes charge, expectations are high, and fans are eagerly anticipating positive changes at the club. With a blend of experience and expertise, the new era promises to be an exciting chapter in Bandari’s history.