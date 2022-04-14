Nairobi-bound Shelly-Ann and Sha’Carri bring style to athletics

The body in question is molded by wind sprints to the peak of its power. It has broad shoulders, swelling athletic thighs and gluteus . At just 22, her hair is orange and sometimes green, she spots pointed lashes, a nose ring and long, pink colored nails. The owner is self-absorbed with this body, and she seems to have made the running track her fashion runway. Is this Flo Joyner? No, but it could be. Princess Diana? Certainly not.

Our next candidate also has a blazing personal style, rippling, muscled body, and is known to give fiery interviews whether she wins or loses. Her off court fashion is bland, but on the track she will always be spotted wearing long, wigs coloured in either bright yellow, green or silver. Who is she?

In case it is still not obvious, I am talking about the dynamic duo of sprints, Sha’Carri Richardson and Shelly-Ann Fraser, who have confirmed participation in this year’s Kip Keino Classic. If Elaine Thompson confirms participation, and I am holding my breath for that to happen, we shall host the Holy Trinity of sprinting, but that is vision for another dream.

The duo’s presence, combined with the wealth of athletics talent we have in Kenya, leaves no doubt in mind as to whether the event will be an enjoyable one. But the announcement of the duo’s participation has left me thinking a lot about on-court fashion. I caught myself thinking that besides taking back trophies and titles, Shelly-Ann and Sha’Carri are also coming to teach Kenyan athletes how to run in style.

Come to think of it, the Kenyan sporting field doesn’t have that many athletes with blazing, personal styles. Our meek but high achieving athletes have created such a strong culture of minimalism that many will be shocked come May 7 to find out that black braids are not the standard uniform for runners.

That an athlete can also wear their hair in a coloured, wavy wig. That nails don’t have to be trimmed to the bed. That interviews don’t have to be brief, boring and journalist-led – that mixed zone interactions with journalists can also be fiery and dramatic, with a few bad words thrown about.

Give photo editors and meme makers unimaginable riches, and cartoonists great inspiration for their work, Ha!

I don’t look forward to it, but I wouldn’t mind seeing a few of our sports stars warming up in a skating body suit, or taking to the track wearing that 1980’s one-legger which is a stretch running suit with the right leg extending to the ankle and the left leg cut off at the waist. And that running suit better be coloured in something sprightly, like lime green or purple, and embellished with gold studs or lightning bolts, if possible.

Would it be completely disgusting to see Faith Chepng'etich, my favourite athlete, spotting curvy, four-inch nails with tiger stripes or cheetah spots painted on them during trials, and then switch things up for the main event and showing up in six inch nails painted red black white and green – the Kenyan flag?