Ferdinand Omanyala clocks season's best in South Africa

Africa’s fastest man, Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala Wednesday got the better of home runner Akani Simbine after winning the 100m race in a season's best time of 9.98 seconds during the ASA Athletics Grand Prix 4 at Germiston Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa

Africa 100 metres champion Simbine finished second also in a season's best time of 10.11 seconds as another South African Bradley Nkoana was placed third in 10.38 seconds.

It was the second meeting between Omanyala and Simbine, the latter who is also the Commonwealth Games 100m champion.

They first met on September 3 last year at the Brussels leg of the Diamond League where Omanyala finished fourth in 10:02 seconds with Simbine coming in sixth in 10.18.

It’s Omanyala, who shattered Simbine’s Africa 100m record, when he finished second in 9.77 seconds during the Absa Kip Keino Classic last year, a race won by American Trayvon Bromell in 9.76 seconds.

Simbine’s previous Africa record stood at 9.84 seconds. Simbine won the Commonwealth Games title in Gold Coast, Australia, in 2018 after bagging the Africa title in Asaba, Nigeria, the same year.