Mathare shouldn’t be left to die, it’s more than just a football club

For years, we have yelled in this column about the poor management of Kenyan football to no avail. But we will keep giving warnings just like that voice in the wilderness with the hope that some people may listen.

Kenyan clubs — especially community clubs — are dying, and it is not out of suicide; they are being mercilessly strangled and are not even allowed a decent death.

It comes as no surprise that after 28 years, Mathare United is cash-strapped and they gave a warning of awarding a walkover to Bandari, whom they were expected to face on Sunday in a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League match. That may be the first and last official notice.

Other teams have faded away in the most embarrassing manner. The main issue is of course lack of funds.

Mathare have really tried to stay afloat even during their lowest moments. Indeed, this is arguably the only team that has nurtured its own talents and given players a chance to hone their skills within the team.

This club has produced many prodigies. Mathare has churned out many players who have gone ahead to play for other teams in the top-tier league.

During the time when SuperSport sponsored and televised league matches, many of us thought that we are getting better. But some FKF officials schemed to ensure that the federation controlled the finances directly. They forced their way to have a 20-team league which was against the Supersport and Kenya Premier League contract that stipulated 18 teams. SuperSport ended the deal. As a result, Premier League teams lost great earnings.

The letter from Mathare United chairman Bob Munro lists these things in the most heartbreaking fashion possible: "Since July 2021, I and our CEO still relentlessly tried to secure sponsors for this season but without success. This week the funds of our club, my family and many friends of our team were completely exhausted and we’re sadly unable to honour today’s match,” the letter said in part.

This captures the dire straits that Mathare and other clubs find themselves in.

This is one great team, and we expect help for them and all the others. This is the same story that has happened to Shabana of Kisii and many others that had to fold up.

Mathare is not just about football; the social and economic contribution that the centre has made to help slum children and transform their lives surpasses even the government and NGO loudmouths on TV and radio daily!