Local coaches able to handle Harambee Stars

Local coaches holding CAF coaching licences should be given a chance to handle big teams to better their curriculum vitaes (CV).

Since graduating several months ago, young coaches, mostly former internationals including ex-Harambee Stars captain Musa Otieno, who is currently assisting Sammy Omollo at Kenya Police FC, have shown that they are ready to pass down the knowledge they have acquired.

Other notable names are former Harambee Stars player Hillary Echesa, Doreen Nabwire and Beldin Odemba, but they are yet to be attached to any team.

Former international striker Fred Ambani is coaching struggling Wazito FC, and has vowed to pull them out of the relegation zone.

Coaches who had earlier recieved CAF certificates such as Bernard Mwalala of Kenyan Premier League leaders Kakamega Homeboyz, Nicholas Muyoti of Nairobi City Stars, William Muluya (Kariobangi Sharks), Anthony Kimani (Bandari FC), Sammy Omollo (Kenya Police), Zedekiah Otieno “Zico” (KCB) and Anthony Akhulia (Bidco United) are doing a good job.

These young coaches are the ones who can change our football with the knowledge they have gained to make a difference at the grassroots,especially among upcoming players.

Former Harambee Starlets head coach Charles Okere is among coaches who received CAF ‘B’ Certificate licences.

He, together with others, can help bridge the gap existing between the East African region and the rest of the continent. The frequent departure of foreign coaches especially at Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards is enough reason to stop banking on foreign coaches.

Several coaches have used AFC and Gor as a stepping stone to greener pastures, and fans are fed up of this trend.

Francis Kimanzi, Zedekiah Otieno and Robert Matano are considered among the best local coaches. They have been successful while handling various clubs.

Matano has proven his worth at Kenya Pipeline, AFC Leopards, Sofapaka, City Stars, Ulinzi Stars and Tusker. Kimanzi has shown the ability to work well with homegrown talent. It’s time for Matano and others to try their hand at a higher level with Harambee Stars and other foreign national teams abroad.

Matano who has a good history, as far as Kenyan football is concerned, has credentials to coach the national team coach. Having been at Mathare United coach before he was appointed Harambee Stars coach in 2019, Kimanzi previously worked with Sebastian Migne before he took over the mantle but left it in 2020.

He coached struggling Wazito where he managed to help stabilise the team for a better 2020/21 league season. Many foreign coaches take off on the pretext of going on holiday.