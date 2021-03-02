Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

TalkUP!

Prime

Match-fixing rife in Kenya and not for the commonly known reasons

By  Charles Nyende

What you need to know:

  • President Daniel Moi left us with Nyayo National Stadium and Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani that remain, to date, our two top most sports facilities.
  • President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto promised the country five ultra-modern stadiums but no single one has been built eight years later. 
  • The dynamic duo certainly engaged in a form of manipulation whose discussion is not within the scope of this column.

The most famous match-fixing incident in Kenya, to my memory, is the Kenyan Premier League fixture involving Mumias Sugar against Kisumu All Stars in the 1999 season.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Shujaa, Lionesses eye improvement ahead of Olympics

  2. The Oil-rich Malaysian prince who wants to buy Valencia

  3. Joker's wild as Nuggets hammer Bucks, Clippers and Lakers lose

  4. What Manchester United fans should expect in the transfer market

  5. PRIME Charles Nyende: Match-fixing rife in Kenya and not for the commonly known reasons

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.