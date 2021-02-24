Fiba |

Tales of Serena Williams, Kenya Morans is the heavy emotional stuff sports is made of

By  Charles Nyende

What you need to know:

  • It did not matter that the Morans crashed 44-71 to unfancied Mozambique on Sunday. Who really cared? Morans had beaten an African basketball mega superpower.
  • Truth be told, Kenya Morans are not my favourite national team, and many times I have felt nothing about their performance. But on this night, I almost slept with my shoes on, as did many Kenyans. Oh, the joy of sports!

Two sport event outcomes over the weekend played havoc with my nerves. Thank God, I do not bet. But first a little bit of perspective. 

