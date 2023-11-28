Man and machine to do battle in Classic Safari Rally over 4000km

All roads will lead to Mombasa next week for the start of the East African Classic Safari Rally which has ignited debate on the weather and a glimpse of the 1996 WRC Safari, the last really wet Safari of a bygone era when man and machine battled for five days and nights against the wild wet and muddy East Africa.

This was a glorious past which served as an effective marketing tool for Kenya as a country of diversity and beauty in various parts of the world through television and newspaper images.

The strongest was not always the victor but the most organised, resilient; mostly lucky and tactical person prevailed.

So for the present generation - all those who were not old enough to remember after 1996 Safari, the past is here again under very unique and demanding conditions from December 8 to 18 when 65 contestants in old but remarkably strong and fast cars embark on a 4,000-kilometre journey in the 11th East African Classic Safari Rally.

This year's race will run under very wet conditions which distinguished the original East African Safari Rally as a unique event which earned the tag of “the toughest in the world.”

The Classic is a brutal version, considering that contestants will drive classic cars, all non-turbo and two-wheel drive of a bygone era on tight budgets and strict rules on roads best described as mountain trail treks.

Neither will contestants enjoy support from mega factories as some of them are simply hard-working Kenyans like Eric Bengi, Ian Duncan or Baldev Chager. All these drivers represent the face and hope of Kenya in the Classic, which continues to grow in leaps and bounds.

The entry list of over 65 subjects to the final starting order is also the biggest in recent years, another stamp of approval from local and international drivers thanks to the immense international networking and resources of event director Joey Ghose, and the time-tested organising committee.

Ghose who has interests in mining and operates between Oman, London, New York and Nairobi is dreaming of a great Safari which should become the talking point and talent development test for Kenyan drivers.

Heavy rains which continue to pound most parts of the country, literally washing away roads and leaving some areas submerged, is a big headache for the organisers. Regardless, the Classic will be held, Ghose said at the launch last week.

The Safari was traditionally scheduled to coincide with the Easter holiday weekend and the beginning of the long rains. But climatic changes and hosting dates denied Safari this wetness ingredient from 1996 when the calendar was moved to mid-year, and recently to June.

The Classic Safari will therefore test the drivers, service crew and organisers to the limit despite the event being centered in the coastal area and parts of the Rift Valley.

Like the WRC Safari Rally, which was shortened from a five-day marathon to four-day competition and a mere 300km plus competitive stages, the Classic has fitted well into the international motorsports portfolio of Kenya.