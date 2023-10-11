Maison Des Mondes Africains: A massive boost for African esports

Last week, the inaugural Maison Des Mondes Africains forum, held in Paris, marked a significant milestone in the realm of African creative economy sector.

This initiative, spearheaded by French President Emmanuel Macron, brought together 34 African nations with an aim of bolstering the creative industry in Africa.

While film, artificial intelligence and other sectors took the spotlight, esports and video gaming were also part of the menu, showcasing the growing influence of digital entertainment.

Among the participants were Kenyan video game developers Kunta Content and Mekan Games, who seized the opportunity to showcase their impressive creativity with HIRU, a Maasai action adventure game developed by Kunta Content, emerging top in the developers competition.

In the esports realm, Kenya’s esports stars, Sylvia Gathoni (Queen Arrow), Brian Dianga (Beast) and Erick “Demon” Ngige, made their mark on the international stage.

Demonstrating their prowess, Kenya once again shone brightest on the international stage, with Ngige bagging the trophy in the esports competition.

Beyond individual achievements, the event facilitated critical networking opportunities for organisations involved in esports.

The leadership of the Esports Kenya Federation had the privilege to engage with their counterparts from the France Esports Federation, exploring various avenues for partnership. These interactions are poised to pave the way for cross-border collaboration, further strengthening the esports ecosystem on the continent.

Moreover, the event served as a platform for esports federations and tournament organisers from across the African continent to convene and exchange ideas. This interaction not only fostered a sense of community but also provided valuable insights into organising successful pan-African esports events.

Maison Des Mondes Africains also succeeded in showcasing the potential of esports as a tool for integration and cultural exchange.

African gamers teamed up with their French counterparts to compete in a 2v2 competition , highlighting the power of digital gaming to transcend racial, cultural and geographical boundaries.

The impact of this event will resonate far and wide, leaving a lasting imprint on the African esports landscape.

Many hope that Maison Des Mondes Africains becomes an annual fixture, with the possibility of hosting it within Africa and esports getting a more prominent position.

Such continuity would undoubtedly contribute to the sustained growth and recognition of African esports on the global stage.

Our African social and corporate institutions should also draw inspiration from this and organise similar forums at the local level.