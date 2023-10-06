Kenyan player's goal celebration immortalised in EA FC 24 video game

EA Sports football video game series, formerly known as FIFA and now rebranded as EA Sports FC, has introduced a new goal celebration animation inspired by former Kariobangi Sharks player Sven Yidah.

Called 'Faking It', the new move takes inspiration from the Kenyan player, who originally performed it during a penalty shootout against English side Everton in a friendly organised by betting company SportPesa in 2019 at Kasarani.

In the move, the player limps as if he has pulled a muscle, and quickly begins to strut briskly while swinging his hands.

'Faking It' is just one of 30 newly programmed goal celebrations in the EAFC24 game.

The game was launched on September 29 with enhanced gameplay and animations using innovative HyperMotionV technology.

According to the game's creators, HyperMotionV aims to increase the authenticity and realism of football gameplay, meaning that football stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo or Erling Haaland could perform Sven's celebration move in an almost convincingly authentic and realistic way.

Sven, who shot to social media fame after pulling off the actual 'faking it' move, plays as a defensive midfielder and has had stints with Nairobi City Stars, Ligi Ndogo SC and South African club Marumo Gallants.

According to his brother Ronny Lusigi, who is also the president of the Esports Kenya Federation, Sven did not receive any compensation for his inclusion in the world's leading football video game.

Lusigi added that payment in video games typically occurs when someone's image or likeness is used for a character within the game.

The split between the mega-game producer and football's governing body FIFA was officially confirmed on 10 May, marking the end of their 30-year partnership, with FIFA 23 being the final instalment in the FIFA-branded franchise.

In an interview with the BBC, EA Sports vice-president David Jackson revealed that the decision to end the agreement with FIFA went beyond the naming rights. He explained that there were other restrictions in the contract that hindered their ability to make significant improvements to the gameplay experience.