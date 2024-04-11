Like doctors, women footballers must hold protests for better pay

Doctors are on strike, and from my privileged corner, where a comprehensive medical package allows me to get services for free in all private hospitals, I happily cheer them on.

Every time I see them on the streets protesting against the insulting pay and poor working conditions, I shout Viva! Although only inwardly, because some of my close acquaintances already suspect I am unbalanced, and I don’t want to give them more reason to bind me up and take me to a psychiatric facility.

But there is another group that needs to be on the streets right now - women footballers playing in Kenyan leagues. Those should be holding protests across all counties daily, shouting, wailing and holding expressive placards. For extra effect, their faces are painted in all colours.

Like doctors, this group has endured a lot of injustice for decades. Actually, since time immemorial. The highest-paid player in Kenya Women’s Premier League earns a basic salary of between Sh15,000 and Sh20,000. And this is the lucky 10 per cent. The rest earn less than Sh8,000. This is not just low - it is insulting - because, for most of these players, football is their main economic activity. The result? Talent drain where all our best female players move to Tanzania or Europe, where they can at least make enough to feed themselves. Many others end up in early retirement.

The women's leagues in Kenya have simply refused to die. And now, they are designated for Category D. D for depraved. D for decline. D for despicable.

There's a legitimate argument that the drive for equal pay in the women's game may not represent economic reality. That, as our President said about doctors’ demands, we must live within our means.

But what hurts is that the male players, who always perform way below the women in international competitions, are paid much more than the figures I’ve stated, even with the same challenge of lack of sponsorship. I have a daughter, and if she is in an office doing the same job as the person next to her, I would want her paid the same, no doubt about that.

The battle for equal pay in women’s sports is not just about money. It’s about demanding recognition and respect for women’s contributions that are on par with men’s. If men and women are doing the same job and men get more pay, then that can't be right.

After the current push and pull, there will someday be a new FKF administration. This is certainly something for the new leadership to think about. The welfare of women’s footballers should not just be a footnote in the manifesto. It should be an urgent agenda tackled as soon as possible so that we can put the girls out of their misery once and for all.