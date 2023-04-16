Let’s focus on Mozzart Cup, league title chances slim

AFC Leopards cannot win the league this season, but can clinch the Mozzart Cup and represent Kenya in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

Even after the league title hopes have been shattered, the team should keep fighting hard to win the remaining nine matches to achieve a top-three finish. We believe next season will be one full of hope for the club which last won the title in 1998.

It was remarkable to see how everyone came together to support the team. Gratitude should be extended to Ingwe fans for their amazing support. The fans have always created an atmosphere that has pushed the players to display high quality football ever witnessed in recent seasons.

With the race slowly shaping up into a battle between defending champions Tusker and Gor Mahia, Leopards has been inconsistent as compared to the top two.

There is a time fans thought the squad was weak, but we saw the boys go toe to toe, shoulder to shoulder to look stronger.

Regulars injured

Due to injuries of regular players, Leopards were forced to play without them, and the youthful squad has since done well with the limited human resource available.

Leopards need six players who have been training with the club, but could not be registered because of the Fifa ban ends in June. If Football Kenya Federation allowed Ronald Shichenje to play he would have been among the top scorers today. The lad is above average.

Fans don’t have problems with the six, but they are talking about the next new signings. I hope people will not come up with propaganda to confuse the coach as has been in the past.

Leopards have struggled to score goals throughout the season because strikers are missing clear chances. The team needs quality strikers for sure! I know it will come with a cost, but let the management convince Mark Makwatta or Elvis Rupia and give them a better salary.