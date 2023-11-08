Lessons from Obiri’s blistering start as marathoner

Last Sunday was another day in which the world’s attention was focused on Kenya as one of our daughters reigned supreme at the New York City Marathon.

Going into the 52nd edition of this World Marathon Majors race, it was always expected to be a thrilling and fierce competition to the tape – what with the caliber of elite athletes in the men and women’s race.

Whereas many Kenyans were distraught at seeing the withdrawal of some of our representatives – including the men’s defending champion Evans Chebet, two-time champion Geoffrey Kamworor and the Olympics champion Peres Jepchirchir – those left to fly the national flag did not disappoint.

The lady of the moment is undoubtedly Hellen Obiri whose powerful kick in the last stage of the women’s race earned her a second major marathon title since she made her 42-kilometre debut in the same competition in November last year.

Having clinched the Boston Marathon title in April this year, the two-time world 5,000 metres champion made history as the first to win both World Marathon Majors races in the same year.

Accolade is not accidental

It is an achievement that deserves all of our salute and praise as she has once again put us on the map as the kings and queens of road races.

For those who have followed Obiri’s career closely, however, her latest accolade is not accidental.

For someone who started out — and has enjoyed a lot of success — in the track and field, Obiri is an example to young and upcoming athletes on the need to have a career plan.

Her transition to road races has been gradual and not hastened unlike many others who want to quickly move into the marathons without testing themselves first in other categories of athletics.

Before moving into full marathon, Obiri started her road race career in the 10-kilometre and half marathon races where she enjoyed success in various competitions, such as the Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE and the Great Northern Run in England, among others.

Her career progression to becoming the ‘newest kid on the block’ as far as women’s marathon is concerned is a template for many upcoming athletes not to try to run (no pun intended) before they can even crawl.

Her debut in the full marathon did not go as planned as she finished sixth in last year’s New York Marathon.

However, as per her post-race interview on Sunday, she did not put her head down rather went back to training to work on her Achilles heels as far as her running tactics are concerned.

Moral of the story

The results have been there for all and sundry — a course record at the Boston Marathon topped off by a win in the Big Apple.

For upcoming athletes, the moral of the story is to always strive to rise when we fall rather than drown in our tears of disappointment.

Congratulations to Hellen Obiri and we continue to pray that God may always use you to inspire future generations of athletes. Your achievements and how far you’ve come will always remain etched in our memories.