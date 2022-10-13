Law must take its course against drug cheats

In a week during which our athletes— Ruth Chepng’etich and Benson Kipruto— brought glory to the country at the Chicago Marathon, it leaves a bitter taste in our mouths to learn that some athletes are trying to stain Kenya’s reputation as an athletics powerhouse.

The celebrations on Sunday, prompted by the feat of our two heroes, have been drowned by this week’s revelation that a top athlete has been banned for three years while another one has been provisionally suspended for use of prohibited substances.

These two cases, admittedly, are the latest in a recent surge in the number of Kenyan athletes being punished by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for the alleged use of banned substances.

To add salt to the insult, most of those involved in such cases are experienced athletes with long-spanning careers across various competitions in the world.

“Train hard, run clean and win fair” has always been the guiding slogan in our fight against doping. Athletics Kenya (AK), alongside AIU and the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak), has put everything in place to enlighten Kenyan athletes on the do’s and don’ts when it comes to anti-doping.

It is undoubtedly sad to see that some of those being slapped with suspensions and bans have been common participants at many of these workshops.

As a federation, we will not tire but continue the fight against doping for the sake of present and future generations.

For athletes who have heard the “gospel” of anti-doping but still want to take shortcuts to success, you are on your own.

Our immediate former President Uhuru Kenyatta, late last year, assented to the Anti-doping bill, which among others, strengthens Adak and widens the scope of those who are regulated under anti-doping law, such as pharmacists, agents, coaches, and managers.

We hope to see the unbiased application of this law to ensure that culprits, regardless of stature in the athletics world, pay the ultimate price for perpetrating doping activities among Kenyan athletes.

We look forward to working closely with incoming Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba to eradicate this vice, rendering it a part of our history and not a headache for the future.