AK starts inspecting camps as doping menace rages on

Athletics Kenya has started the process of inspecting registered camps in the country as one way of making sure that they are managed according to the laid down rules.

AK Youth Development director Barnaba Korir said that the inspection was part of the process to ensure athletes are well taken care of in the camps.

He said that AK is in the process of registering all the camps, coaches and agents as one way of taming the doping menace.

“As a federation, we are in the process of cleaning our system and that is why a secular was released last month on the need to register all the managers, coaches and the camps in a bid to have a clean sport,” said Korir.

He was speaking at Complete Sports Athletics Training in Kaptagat, Uasin Gishu County where said that the camp has been constructed well and the facilities are modern.

Korir said that the camps should bring in more women physiotherapists on board.

“We need more women coaches and physiotherapists in all camps because we realised that they are few and we have many girls training who need their services. This is part of the requirement that is needed from the camps that we shall be visiting,” added Korir.