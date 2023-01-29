Lack of action in fake jerseys scam sends the wrong signal

There is a famous Jamaican musician going by the name of Vybez Kartel (real name Adidja Azim Palmer).

Wikipedia says he “attained folk-hero status in Jamaica with provocative lyrics, and a mischievous public persona", and “few have captivated [the dancehall] audience — or offended the sensibilities of its detractors — as consistently and thoroughly as Kartel.”

From my own personal observation and talking to many fans of our beloved Gor Mahia Football Club, I have formed a strong opinion that there is a cartel operating in the club with a huge wrecking ball with one ultimate aim — to plunder K’Ogalo and line their pockets to the brim, the rest of us be damned!

Last week I highlighted the issue of the sale of fake replica playing jerseys. It is only a stranger in Jerusalem who would deny that the man (I am sure it is a man) behind the fake jersey racket is most likely one of the high priests of the club — well connected and untouchable to boot.

As the skunk smell hit our noses there were hushed threats that the thief (words fail me to describe this miscreant) would soon be exposed and action taken against him.

Nothing of the sort happened and the guttersnipe is still smiling all the way to the bank.

At the end of my last week article I posed the question whether the entire kit and caboodle of Gor Mahia leadership is into this con game or how else does one explain the spectacular failure to stem this robbery without violence?

Like the Jamaican songster, this cartel boss seems to have attained a folk hero status among those who should call him out, has offended the sensibilities of the club’s faithful followers time and again, smug in the knowledge that nothing shall ever be done to stop the gravy train.

The saddest part of this story is that at Gor Mahia we have always bragged that we are the pacesetters in all matters football in this country but even as those supposed to be in charge sit idly, twiddling their fingers, our rivals AFC Leopards have put in place a credible business model on replica jersey sales.

Go to any website dealing with Ingwe affairs and you will have information on where to get the club’s replica jerseys.

It is a win-win situation for both the club and its supporters in that the former gets revenue from the sale of the merchandise while the latter get good quality apparel.

On the contrary, what prevails in our neck of the woods is, to quote a wise woman of the highest court in the land, hot air.

Which brings me to the other lucrative cash cow for the thieves — signing of over the hill, mightily untalented and shady journeymen as players, have them take off in a huff and rush to the courts where the club gets fined heavily.

I believe the forces behind such hirings share the proceeds of this criminal enterprise with their sorry looking proteges they bring in as players.

This is how one club supporter described on Facebook the modus operandi of these quacks sucking Gor Mahia’s blood:

First, they will bring a player who can accept any amount as sign on fees, they then draw a contract that favours the player. If the player prospers in the club, they push for their exit and pocket more cash on sign on fees in the next club.