Kiptum is the marathon world record holder whether Kipchoge likes it or not...for now

Yes, Eliud Kipchoge has worn criticism as the ultimate colleague from hell. Yes, the macho culture of the African (Kenyan) man where they constantly play a game of don’t-show-emotion is killing us all.

And yes, a simple message of congratulations from a former marathon record holder to the new record breaker is both polite and necessary. But, this is not the most important lesson emerging from Eliud Kipchoge’s failure, nay, refusal, to applaud his fellow countryman Kelvin Kiptum for breaking the marathon world record.

This discussion is revealing a broader problem than simple courtesy, or lack thereof. It’s hard to miss all the grand titles Eliud has been collecting; 2016 and 2020 Olympic marathon champion, world record holder in the marathon with a time of 2:01:09 set at the 2022 Berlin Marathon, a man who has run five of the nine fastest marathons in history.

We like to think that victory in athletics, or in any aspect in life, really, is as a result of good luck. That it could happen to anyone. But that’s far from true. Success takes a wild deal of hard work, sacrifice and mental fortitude. Forget those things they say when they strut into the mixed zone after winning a race, their faces stained with tears of victory. Put the camera and recorder away and sit down with any successful athlete. They will tell you that based on the sheer amount of effort required to win, records are not items for easy surrender. You don’t win records so that you can give them to someone younger and say, “Take it from here on.” Records mean fame, big money and endorsements. They are to be guarded selfishly.

I know, I know. Logic and simple etiquette say you should appreciate someone who has done something extraordinary. But logic and etiquette have no place in the mind of an athlete. Athletes are wired to attempt the impossible in the quest for victory. They are taught to put their bodies on the line and fight for greatness. To defend whatever needs defending to the very end, be it a 1-0 lead, a Grand Slam title, or a marathon record. Ego, therefore, and self-belief, are the more natural attitudes for athletes.

So it becomes a binary world where logic says, you are a former record holder. Congratulate the new one. And Ego says, ignore the crowds. Say nothing. Logic says, smile a little, this is someone who has reached your heights and may trump you. Ego says, keep your face down. Keep the sound of victories past in your head. Logic says, your best years are behind you. Why not welcome and the future? Ego says, in the next race, go hard. Run like hell. Even when your right knee is screaming. Even when your legs are threatening to give out from age and fatigue. Obliterate them all.