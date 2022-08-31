Kangangi was a modern sporting hero and model for future generations

In African folklore, we say that when an old man dies, it is like an entire village library burns down.

The wisdom possessed by such a man – garnered over the course of the many years spent on earth – is difficult to replace unless the same is documented while still alive.

Equally, the death of a young man is a huge loss to the community considering the promise and potential that abruptly goes to ashes.

A young man losing his life translates to the loss of an integral resource to the development of his local community, including family, friends and the country at large.

This week began on a sombre mood with the news that Kenyan cyclist Suleiman Kangangi had lost his life in a high-speed crash during a cycling competition in the United States.

First and foremost, on behalf of my family, and the athletics fraternity, I pass condolences to the family and close friends of Sule as well as the cycling family in Kenya.

This is a big blow to the Kenyan sporting fraternity, losing a young man who had put the country on the map as far as cycling is concerned.

Kangangi was a mainstay in the Kenyan team, captaining and representing the country at various international assignments.

Some of the competitions he has graced at the international level include the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland and Gold Coast, Australia respectively as well as the 2019 All African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

This was evidence of his natural-born talent, discipline, passion and sheer determination.

These are qualities consistent with a model athlete and any young man or woman who wants to soar high in their careers should not hesitate to emulate them.

Ever since his demise on Saturday in Vermont, I have been closely following conversations among members of the cycling community on social media.

One message is consistent in the numerous tributes: Kangangi was an inspiration to many, a good person who positively impacted the lives of everyone he interacted with.

This is the spirit of sports...to elicit a smile across the faces of people and unite individuals from diverse cultural, religious, socioeconomic and tribal backgrounds.

Kangangi’s life and contribution to the growth of cycling in the country is a reminder that our talents should be the mustard seed that grows up into a big tree that becomes a source of solace and happiness for those around us.