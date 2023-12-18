Is the KNRC losing its value?

The state of rallying in Kenya is on the spot with entries for Kenya National Rally Championship declining. A KNRC event would in the past attract over 50 cars, but the number has reduced to just over 15 in the last few rounds.

The East African Safari Classic Rally, which ended on Monday, attracted over 60 cars.

Newly elected Chairman of the Kenya Motor Sports Federation Maina Muturi said he will put in place efforts to see how the entries could be improved.

The entry fees for a Kenya National Rally Championship event stands at Sh 25000. The FIA International Competition License costs Sh 30000, while the National Competition License costs Sh 20000.

With a FIA Competition License, one can participate in International Rallies across the globe.

With the National License, one can only take part in home rounds of the Kenya National Rally Championships in addition to African Rally Championship events.

A separate license worth Sh 40000 is available to any competitors who participate in other rounds of the motorsports events across the nation apart from KNRC events. These include Autocross, Motocross, Hillclimb, Rallycross and others.

***

Jasmeet Chana and Ravi Chana clinched the 2023 Kenya National Rally Championship crown.

Karan Patel and Tauseef Khan won the 2023 African Rally Championship title.

“I want to do the African Rally Championship again next year. I also want to do a couple of European Rally Championship events as I plan for the 2024 season,” Patel told Nation Sport.

***

FIA have introduced compulsory rules for those taking part in the Karting Races. Riders must wear FIA -approved shoes and gloves whenever taking part in the FIA-approved Competition of Karting.

***

Bandama Rally will kick off the 2024 African Rally Championship event with its round on February 24 and 25, 2024.

***