Hamza third in poll of promising young drivers to watch 

Kenyan Hamza Anwar is one of the brightest prospects of the future after rally fans voted him the third Most Improved Driver of 2023 in a global online vote organised by the WRC Promoter website, WRC.com, last month.

Anwar, with 18 percent of votes cast, finished behind the winner William Creighton of Ireland, who received 36 percent, closely followed by Paraguay’s Diego Domínguez (32 percent).

Competing in the Junior World Rally Championship (JWRC) and WRC3 categories in Sweden, Croatia, Estonia, Italy and Greece in a Ford Fiesta Rally 3, Anwar finished ninth out of 12 competitors despite lacking experience at this level of competition.

But he attracted admirers with his consistency, navigated by Adnan Din and Alex Kihurani, posting podium finish stage times too.

Anwar earned a seat in the JWRC by winning the Africa junior title last year driving under the national Rally Star programme established in 2021 as part of the WRC Safari Rally Legacy Project to identify and nurture drivers of today and tomorrow.

Prior to February’s WRC Rally Sweden, Anwar had previously only contested two WRC rallies at home, therefore, was totally inexperienced on ice and snow rally conditions he faced in Sweden.

A few technical problems prevented the 25-year-old from mounting a serious JWRC title bid, but his speed followed a constant upward trajectory.

By his final outing in Greece, the youngster was posting several top-three stage times.

After finishing fifth in his second FIA Junior WRC season in 2022, Creighton reached new heights last year by becoming the first Irishman to win the series since his compatriot and role model, the late Craig Breen.

Creighton and co-driver Liam Regan won two out of five rounds in their Ford Fiesta Rally3 and even resorted to pushing their car several kilometres into a tyre-fitting zone after suffering radiator damage at the season finale in Greece.

“I am happy with how we improved our pace going into 2023,” Creighton, who is planning a step up to WRC2 in 2024, told WRC.com.

“The level of competition is so high in the Junior WRC and this is what has pushed me forward. There were times at the start of the 2023 season when Liam and I had to give it maximum attack to win stages and rallies. We showed ourselves what was possible, and I think this set us off on the right foot to have a strong pace for the season.

“I’ve worked with the team at the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy throughout the year. The aim is always to look at how we can improve in all areas, and we will continue to do this going into 2024,” he added.

This is a double victory for Anwar who flew the Kenyan flag alongside sponsors Safaricom and Kenya Airways brands in the 2022 JWRC in Sweden, Italy, Croatia, Estonia and Greece, finishing ninth overall in a Ford Fiesta Rally 3 car.

He also retained the Africa Junior Rally Championship title with President William Ruto awarding him and his colleagues McRae Kimathi and Jeremiah Wahome Head of State Commendation (Civilian Division) awards.

“A very proud day for me and my family. It is such an honor to be recognised this way by your country’s Head of State,” he said. “I will carry my country’s flag with great pride. This award will surely push me to be more disciplined and achieve greater things for my country. I would like to thank His Excellency wholeheartedly for recognising myself and my fellow Kenyans. It is a great honuor for the Anwar sporting family.”