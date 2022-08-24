Governors should involve federations in sports projects

As elected governors prepare for their swearing-in ceremonies on Thursday, there is little time for fancy inauguration ceremonies as county governments are badly lagging behind especially in the sports sector.

I stayed up till late Tuesday night as I watched incoming Nairobi and Makueni governors Johnson Sakaja and Mutula Kilonzo Junior articulate their plans for counties number 47 and 17 respectively on Citizen TV.

The two leaders correctly questioned the mega projects the national government had invested in to set up sports facilities in the capital Nairobi which still remains with Nyayo and Kasarani as the only two stadiums of international repute.

“Do we still have a country if the capital Nairobi does not have a stadium that can host Fifa-approved matches?” Mutula posed.

“It is a shame and the people responsible ought to be held accountable. Look at what Honourable George Theuri (outgoing Embakasi West MP) has done with only Sh35 million at Uhuru estate and compare with what the government has invested in many stalled projects,” added Sakaja in full support of his colleague.

While the pair gave an impression of governors that are ready to elevate their respective counties, they risk falling into the same trap of their predecessors if they don’t involve professionals in projects involving the sports sector.

Sakaja hinted at completing the stalled Dandora stadium, refurbishing Woodley stadium as well as giving Umeme and Kihumbuini grounds a facelift.

There is need to work closely with sports federations in these projects to ensure that the facilities put up will not only be built to acceptable standards at least for our local leagues but also serve a wide range of sports disciplines.

One big hindrance to the professionalisation of sports in Kenya has been the lack of goodwill from the government.

However, with devolution now picking up, sports can profit from the budgets assigned to county governments and at least ensure that we have adequate infrastructure in all 47 counties.

If every county government works closely with national sports federations in their infrastructure projects for sports, then we can have at least 47 multi-purpose stadiums spread across all 47 counties in the next five years.

This will help decongest the capital and allow federations to decentralise their national leagues and schedule matches across the over 47 different venues in the country.

The net effect is we will start building a sports culture in the country and soon the corporate world will take note and pump money into the sector. This will in turn actualise the dream of making the sports industry a decent employer for Kenyan youth.

With most sports federations accommodating devolution in their structures by adopting county-based branches, county governments have no excuse for not working hand-in-hand with the real professionals in the sports industry.