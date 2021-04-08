Glaring wage gap just one aspect of gender inequality in sports

New Simba Sports Club Chief Executive Officer Barbara Gonzalez.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Cellestine Olilo

Editor, My Network

What you need to know:

  • The little-known Taylor carries 18 years of corporate and commercial experience having worked as the Country Manager of Econet Media and in the Wholesale Business arm of the Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited, meaning she is amply qualified.
  • More encouraging, she is unblemished by the toxic and divisive local football politics.

Women in sport were this week yet again reminded of the prejudices they still face.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Kenya Sevens humiliate Uganda to settle for Plate in Dubai

  2. Medical appeal launched for ailing ex-Kenya 7s coach Ayimba

  3. Guardiola overwhelmed by Bielsa's 'magical man' tribute

  4. Harambee Starlets squad for Zambia friendly out

  5. Mourinho: Spurs' 6-1 win at Man Utd was freak result

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.