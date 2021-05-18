Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Fury-Joshua heavyweight unification bout in Saudi sweet music to boxing lovers

By  Charles Nyende

What you need to know:

  • The fight will see all four major boxing belts contested in a heavyweight bout for the first time in history.
  • Britain's Lennox "The Lion" Lewis is the last undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. He held the WBC, WBA and IBF belts from 1999 to 2000 in addition to the vacant WBO title after defeating Evander Holyfield in a unification bout.

The announcement last week of a world heavyweight boxing unification bout in August between fellow Britons Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua has got us fans of the brutal game all excited.

