Date set for Fury v Joshua title showdown

Britain's Anthony Joshua (right) lands a punch on Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev (left) during their heavyweight world title match at Wembley Arena in north west London on December 12, 2020. 

Photo credit: Andrew Couldridge | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Saudi Arabia staged the 31-year-old Joshua's rematch against Andy Ruiz, when the Briton regained his WBA, IBF and WBO titles in December 2019, putting him on a collision course with Fury, who became the WBC champion shortly afterwards
  • What is widely expected to be the richest fight in British boxing history started to loom into view when Fury stopped Deontay Wilder to win the WBC title in February last year
  • Joshua retained his three belts in December with a ninth-round knockout of mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev

London

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.