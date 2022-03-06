FKF Caretaker Committee a far cry from what was envisioned

Amina Mohamed

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed (right) hands over the FKF Inspection Report to the FKF Caretaker Committee chairman Aaron Ringera in Nairobi on November 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Moses Ojuang'

Sports Columnist, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • We now have realised that this is a suspect group that works better where there is no light
  • FKF CC has only met the key stakeholder clubs once


Time has flown and Football Kenya Federation Caretaker Committee formed by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has its days numbered.

