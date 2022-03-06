FKF Caretaker Committee a far cry from what was envisioned

Time has flown and Football Kenya Federation Caretaker Committee formed by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has its days numbered.

We had prematurely praised them with optimism, hoping that they would at least put our football back in shape by dealing with the crooked system that has been a blight. We now have realised that this is a suspect group that works better where there is no light. They grope about in a manner that is at best dubious.

This committee was formed with four key mandates: to conduct all affairs in accordance to its constitution; to ensure that FKF complies with the Sports Act 2013; ensure smooth running of FKF operations; coordinate new FKF elections and lastly hand over to the newly elected FKF officials.

Four months have elapsed and the situation seems to be getting even worse. The country is now banned by the bigger forces who do not want to recognise the committee. We have many questions for this body: What are its main achievements in the past four months in implementing the core mandates? Has the technical management of the leagues improved or declined? (they are some of the worst managed leagues now) Has the financial position of the leagues and most of the clubs improved or declined? (they have dwindled and it’s the worst situation in two decades and most clubs face imminent financial collapse) What amount of its budget has been used to support the clubs? (this is a very closely guarded secret, the FKF CC is the least transparent and communicative FKF management in the past two decades! We suspect most of the funds are used for salaries and allowances).

FKF CC has only met the key stakeholder clubs once! That was in November last year and since then, they are cooped up in the Kandanda house offices and what they do there only they know!

They have two months to go and all the queries we raise are still relevant. They have not moved an inch towards any of the four core businesses they were formed to take care of.

What are its top priorities, timetable and budget for its remaining three months? What percentage of its budget will be used to support the leagues/clubs? These are unknown.

What is known is FKF PL clubs each played 15 matches since November 11, 2021 and received Sh600,000 each...which is less than the costs of two away matches. What are its plans for consulting and engaging with key stakeholder groups? What are the key steps, timetable and budget for the new FKF elections?

What key changes are needed in the FKF Constitution to avoid previous problems? On key changes in the FKF Constitution, as the root cause of the many problems which have plagued Kenyan football for decades is that key stakeholders have been out-voted or excluded in decision-making. When will the FKF CC consult key stakeholders on needed constitutional reforms and how will it then adopt and implement them?

All these concerns are left unknown! As the new FKF elections to be completed by May 11 must be conducted by the Electoral Board in accordance with the FKF Electoral Code under Article 27 of the FKF Constitution, has the FKF CC already contacted and consulted the Electoral Board? No!