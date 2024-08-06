Kenya's Faith Cherotich wins 3,000m steeplechase bronze

Kenyan-born Bahrain's Winfred Yavi won the women's Olympic 3,000 metres steeplechase gold medal on Tuesday, dethroning Uganda's Peruth Chemutai who had to settle for silver.

Yavi jumped for joy after crossing the line, having overtaken Chemutai with an explosive final sprint that left the Ugandan who had led most of the race unable to respond.

Chemutai was in tears after Yavi, 24, stole the finish to add the Olympic title to last year's world championship, setting an Olympic record of 8 minutes 52.76 seconds. Chemutai set a a national record of 8:53.34 to take the silver.

Kenya's Faith Cherotich, 20, claimed bronze on her Olympic debut in a personal best of 8:55.15.

It Kenya's second bronze after Mary Moraa bagged the medal during the women's 800m final on Monday night.

Beatrice Chepkoech of Kenya in action during the Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final at the Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France on August 06, 2024.

Photo credit: Aleksandra Szmigiel | Reuters

Kenyan world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech was shoulder-to-shoulder with Chemutai but faded in the last lap and ended sixth in 9:04.24.

Chepkoech holds the world record of 8:44.32 but has never won an Olympic medal in the event.